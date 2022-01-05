Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.