Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

