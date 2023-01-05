It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Grain silo ripped apart near Maroa appears to be worst damage reported in Macon County.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Get ready for an exceptionally warm day for this time of year despite lingering clouds and rain. Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday though and snow could return. Get all the details here.
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
