 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News