Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.