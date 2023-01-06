Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.