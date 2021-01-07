It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.69. …
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
For the drive home in Decatur: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Exp…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with periods of freezing rain later at night. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 9…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wedne…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.64. We'll …