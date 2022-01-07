Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.