It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Decatur, IL
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.
And the frigid temperatures that followed will ease by Monday afternoon.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. T…
Decatur's evening forecast: Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.…
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.