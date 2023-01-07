Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.