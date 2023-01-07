Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Grain silo ripped apart near Maroa appears to be worst damage reported in Macon County.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Get ready for an exceptionally warm day for this time of year despite lingering clouds and rain. Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday though and snow could return. Get all the details here.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
