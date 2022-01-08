Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.