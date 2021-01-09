It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.44. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL
