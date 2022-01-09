Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Decatur, IL
