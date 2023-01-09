Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Decatur, IL
