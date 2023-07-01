The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Decatur, IL
