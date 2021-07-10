Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.