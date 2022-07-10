The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL
