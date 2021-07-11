 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

