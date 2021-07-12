The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's f…
This evening in Decatur: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. T…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Exp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
This evening in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Decatur folks s…