The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Decatur, IL
