Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
