The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
