Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.