Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.