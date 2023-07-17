The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.