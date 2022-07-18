Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.