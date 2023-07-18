The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Decatur, IL
