The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, it will be a warm …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
This evening in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomo…