Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL
