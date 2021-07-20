The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, it will be a warm …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. It looks l…