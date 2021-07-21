The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave…
This evening in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, it will be a warm …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. It looks l…