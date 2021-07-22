The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL
