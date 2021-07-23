Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.