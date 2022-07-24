The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will s…
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…