Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.