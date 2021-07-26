The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of poor air quality
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Decatur's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepare…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…