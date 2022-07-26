Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.