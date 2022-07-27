Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL
