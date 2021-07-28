Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

