Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and more rain predicted through Thursday; but your July 4 celebration looks to be nice and dry.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Thunderstorms and high winds are likely on Saturday and into Sunday in Decatur and Macon County.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Piatt, DeWitt, south central McLean and northern Macon Counties until 9:30 p.m.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details: