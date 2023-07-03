Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sa…