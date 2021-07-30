Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Details on the National Weather Service warning and a projected change coming up.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 65-…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared f…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…