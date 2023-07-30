Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wil…