Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Details on the National Weather Service warning and a projected change coming up.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 65-…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared f…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. W…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatur…