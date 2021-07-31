 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News