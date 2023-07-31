The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.