Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 107. 76 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.