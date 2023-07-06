Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear s…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…