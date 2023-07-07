Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL
