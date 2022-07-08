Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.