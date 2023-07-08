Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear s…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though i…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…