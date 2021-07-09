 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News