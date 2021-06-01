 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News