Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

