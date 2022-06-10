Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decat…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…