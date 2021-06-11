The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Scattered s…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperat…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for hig…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…